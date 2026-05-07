Maplewood Health Dept & Community Support Center Opens at 129 Boyden Ave With Expanded Services

From Maplewood Township:

The Township of Maplewood is proud to announce the official opening of its new Maplewood Health Department and Community Support Center, located at 129 Boyden Avenue. This new location expands access to essential health and social services, including a new food distribution model, creating a central, welcoming place where residents can get the support they need.

The building (formerly the Maplewood interim library) features an open floor plan, ideal for programming and training, dedicated parking, and a private meeting space to ensure confidentiality for residents receiving professional health and clinical services. This move is the evolution of, and builds on the spirit of, the building’s original usage as the former volunteer rescue squad building, which also addressed public health and social issues.

This new center is designed to better connect residents with services by bringing health care, food access, and social support services together in one place. By coordinating services and offering them alongside community programming, the Township aims to reduce barriers and make it easier for residents to access care.

A major focus of the new location is expanding food access. Beginning the week of May 18th, the Township will partner with United Community Corporation (UCC) to launch Community Food Access + at 129 Boyden Avenue. Community Food Access + replaces the Community Fridge at the Indiana Street Municipal lot (closing May 17th), and is designed to provide more reliable and equitable food distribution, along with connections to additional support services. The Health Department will also host a Summer Meals Program for children and teens 18 and under from June 22 through August 14.

Some of the planned services at the new location include:

Free Health Screenings (diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol and hemoglobin)

County Mobile Van for Health Services (adults and pediatrics)

Community Food Access +

Summer Meals Program

Food Drives

Vaccination Clinics

Rabies Vaccine Clinics (including convenient access during Doggie Day at the Pool)

Blood Drives

Coat and School Backpack Drives

Residents can find updated information on services and schedules by visiting the Maplewood Health Department web page or by calling 973-762-8120, ext. 2007. The community is also encouraged to stay connected through the Maplewood Township communications channels by subscribing to our news briefs, and following us on Instagram & Facebook.

DETAILS ON THE NEW COMMUNITY FOOD ACCESS + FOOD DISTRIBUTION SERVICE:

Walk-ins are welcome for all new participants; and household registration is encouraged in order to use the appointment system and schedule guaranteed food pick up.

Registered families receive two pre-packaged bags of food, including canned goods, dry goods & perishable items (e.g. meat, egg, milk). Food distribution will be based on family size and needs.

Families have the option to pick up twice per week at the Maplewood location. Additionally, those registered with UCC’s appointment pick-up system are eligible to go to UCC’s other Food Choice Pantries at any time. Registration for UCC’s appointment system will be taken on site during distribution times.

Food donations must be scheduled with UCC . If people wish to donate, they should coordinate with UCC’s Maria Torres (973-642-0181 ext. 600; [email protected] ). UCC can even schedule a donation pick-up directly from people’s homes, for added convenience. Unscheduled drop-off donations will not be accepted at 129 Boyden Ave. unless it is coordinated with UCC.