MapSO Spotlight: Teacher, Musician, Writer Eric Shorter

Village Green presents a series called Spotlight, which gives you a chance to get to know your neighbors better. We ask questions. Our Spotlight personality does the rest.

We continue Spotlight with a profile of Eric Shorter, an elementary school teacher, musician, writer and 16-year resident of Maplewood.

Name

Eric Shorter

SOMA or MapSO?

MapSO

How long have you been part of the MapSO community?

I’ve lived in Maplewood for sixteen years, five months.

What do you do?

I am currently an elementary school teacher, enrolled in the alt. route credentialing program. But that’s not all that I “do”. I’m also an accomplished musician and a writer.

Why do you live/work/interact here?

I live here because it has been an amazing community in which to raise my children. The trees and immediate proximity to South Mountain Reservation are a huge bonus too.

What’s your favorite thing about living here?

There are so many fantastic musicians, artists, and all around good people to meet here. It’s pretty incredible.

Is there anything about our towns that bugs you? Or, if you could change one thing, what would it be?

Put more emphasis on teaching people not to litter. It bugs me when I see trash in the parks and waterways.

What’s your favorite place to shop in MapSO?

City Workshop for me. Meus and/or A Paper Hat for gifts.

Which MapSO store has the best overhead music?

A Paper Hat

What’s your favorite place to go on Saturday morning?

This alternates between The Bread Stand and DeHart Park to work off what I get from The Bread Stand.

What superpower would you like to have? Would you use it for good or evil? And would you use it to get a parking spot?

I don’t need another superpower, I already have one. It’s called Love. I only use it for good, and it really works wonders for parking. Ask anyone who’s ever driven with me and they’ll tell you that my parking karma is uncanny.

Have you ever seen the MapSO fox? Is it scary or awesome?

Yes. All the time. Sometimes in multiple places in the same evening, so there’s that… awesome.