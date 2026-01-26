CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

Nat’l Weather Service: Sunday’s Local Snow Totals (Nearby) Measure from 9.5 to 12.1 inches

by The Village Green
The Village Green
The National Weather Service update of snow totals for Essex County for Sunday don’t include totals yet for Maplewood or South Orange, but have northwest Newark at 12.1 inches and Montclair at 9.5 inches.

The list, so far, with the time the totals were measured and who sent them in (a member of the public or a trained spotter), include:

  • NW Newark                       12.1 in   0828 PM 01/25   Public
  • 1 E North Caldwell           11.5 in   0752 PM 01/25   Trained Spotter
  • 1 NE North Caldwell        10.8 in   0559 PM 01/25   Public
  • Essex Fells                          10.5 in   1014 PM 01/25   Public
  • 1 WSW Glen Ridge             9.5 in    0900 PM 01/25   Public
  • 1 NE Montclair                    9.5 in    0605 PM 01/25   Public
  • 1 SSE Nutley                        9.0 in    0434 PM 01/25   Public

 

 

Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


