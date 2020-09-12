PHOTO: Essex County Remembers 19th Anniversary of September 11

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (center) hosted a virtual ceremony to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11th tragedies in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania. The annual “Essex County Remembers” ceremony was held at the Essex County Eagle Rock September 11th Memorial in Eagle Rock Reservation and was livestreamed on the county website and social media channels.

Laying a memorial wreath with the County Executive after the ceremony are (from left) emcee Stephen Adubato; St. Benedict’s Prep Headmaster Father Ed Leahy; Imam W. Deen Shareef from Masjid Waarith ud Deen; Freeholder Vice President Wayne Richardson; Freeholder President Brendan Gill; Congressman Donald Payne Jr.; Helman Correa, father of Danny Correa who lost his life at the World Trade Center; Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, Sheriff Armando Fontoura and Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne. (Photo courtesy of Essex County)