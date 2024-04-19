Columbia High School Junior Wins National Journalism Award

From SOMSD:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Audrey Noguera, who has already gained notoriety as a children’s book author, has now been awarded first prize for enterprise journalism in the Report for America Student Journalism Awards.

Last fall, Noguera, a junior at Columbia High School (CHS), wrote a feature story about the CHS Parnassian Society’s production of a dark comedy called “DNA.” She developed her story by interviewing a variety of people involved with the play, including the director, English Teacher James Dyer, and members of the cast and crew.

Enterprise journalism stories are not based on breaking news or an issued press release. Instead, a journalist delves deep into a topic and uses relationships with sources, research, and other information to develop a story.

Noguera’s story was published last November in “The Columbian,” the high school newspaper, and on the local news website, “The Village Green.”

“I was so excited when I got the news. I am so proud of the piece I submitted and am incredibly grateful that my hard work is being recognized,” said Noguera, who will be attending Northwestern University’s Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute this summer. “I’m looking forward to continuing my work with ‘The Columbian.’ My time at ‘The Columbian’ has been transformative, and I feel so lucky to be on the editorial staff this year and to work with other young writers and incredible mentors. It has really inspired me to think about pursuing a career in journalism.”

“I want to congratulate Audrey on this tremendous honor she has achieved,” said Dr. Kevin F. Gilbert, Acting Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District. “This journalism award reflects well on her and everyone at ‘The Columbian’ by continuing the newspaper’s legacy as an exceptional publication. I want to thank Faculty Advisor Jennifer Dalton for guiding Audrey and all of our students involved in the high school’s newspaper.”

“I was thrilled to hear that Audrey won first place in her category and for the well-deserved recognition she has received,” said Jennifer Dalton, English Language Arts Teacher and Faculty Advisor of “The Columbian.” “I’ve been so impressed with the hard work and dedication she and ‘The Columbian’ staff have shown this year. And I want to express my gratitude to Hannah Gross for generously sharing her invaluable knowledge about journalism. Her expertise has enriched our understanding of the field and has been a real inspiration for the entire staff.

Hannah Gross, a Report For America Corps member and a CHS graduate (Class of 2019) who now works at NJ Spotlight News, has been working with student writers and editors of “The Columbian” throughout the school year. Gross extended her congratulations to Noguera.

“It has been incredible to watch Audrey grow as a reporter, editor, and leader throughout the school year,” said Gross. “The award is a testament to the great work of the entire staff of ‘The Columbian,’ including every writer, editor, and designer.”

Report For America was launched in 2017 by The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring journalism by supporting the next generation of journalists. This year marks the first time Report For America recognized the work of student journalists throughout the country with the Student Journalism Awards. A virtual awards ceremony was held on April 11. In addition to the enterprise category, student journalists received awards for best news story, best feature story, best profile, best editorial or opinion piece, best audio story, and best photo.

