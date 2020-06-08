Community Maplewood South Orange

PHOTOS: New Jersey LGBTQ+ Community & Allies March in Support of Black Lives Matter

By access_timeJun-08-2020

New Jersey LGBTQ+ and ally organizations marched on Sunday from Newark to the heart of South Orange Village, in support of #BlackLivesMatter and to protest racial injustice and systemic racism.

The event, titled “Walk With Us For Black Queer Lives,” began in Ivy Hill Park in Newark and made its way down South Orange Avenue.

Read more about the event here.

Photos by Morgan Triska for SOMA Justice and Benjamin Meaker.

LGBTQ Black Lives Matter March. Photo Credit: Morgan Triska Media

“We in the queer community understand that before we can do anything to dismantle white supremacy around us, we need to dismantle white supremacy within us,” said organizers in a press release sent out before the event. “The cisgender, queer white community has been complacent for far too long. Now is the time to stand up and be counted.”

LGBTQ Black Lives Matter March. Photo Credit: Benjamin Meaker

Participating organizations included North Jersey Pride, Garden State Equality, SOMA Justice, SOMA Action and many more.

South Orange-Maplewood was the site of other protests this past weekend, including two in Maplewood. See more here and here.

 

LGBTQ Black Lives Matter March. Photo Credit: Benjamin Meaker
LGBTQ Black Lives Matter March. Photo Credit: Morgan Triska Media
LGBTQ Black Lives Matter March. Photo Credit: Benjamin Meaker
LGBTQ Black Lives Matter March. Photo Credit: Morgan Triska Media
LGBTQ Black Lives Matter March. Photo Credit: Morgan Triska Media

 

 

 

