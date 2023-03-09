CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

PHOTOS: South Orange Elks Raise Money & Collect Products for Girls Helping Girls. Period

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Orange Elks:

The South Orange Elks have been working diligently to support one of our nonprofits, Girls Helping Girls. Period. In February, the Elks hosted their annual Galentine’s Day Dance Party, organized by members Christy Harmon, Elizabeth Olson, Erica Dagley Galea and Kelly McKestern. The party was a complete smash, with great music spun by local DJ and member Preston Olson, and raised over $4,000 for GHGP. Since then, the Elks have been collecting period products, and on one of the members’ nights in March, members and their kids came to sort and pack the products, which will go to local pantries.

More information here:

