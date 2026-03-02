Run (or Walk) the St. Patrick’s Day 5K on March 21 in Maplewood 

There may be snow on the ground, but spring is coming, and so is the annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K to benefit the Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field teams on March 21.

The race starts at 9 a.m. near the Maplewood Civic House at 124 Dunnell Road. Entry fees are $35 for early registration through March 15, and $40 afterward. Walk-up registration on race day starts at 8 a.m. Sign up here.

Serious runners, casual walkers, families, and competitors of all ages are welcome. It’s a run or walk through the neighborhood streets of beautiful Maplewood, rain or shine. A race T-shirt will be provided while supplies last, so sign up early.

“We’re thrilled to host this race for the sixth time and are so grateful to our generous community sponsors for helping make it happen,” said Laura Wallis, one of the co-presidents of the CHS Track & Field Parents Association. “We also owe huge thanks to the CHS Cougar Boosters for their continued support.”

In addition to being a fun event and great exercise, the St. Patrick’s Day 5K helps to raise money for equipment, uniforms, entry fees to national competitions, and other items to support the student athletes.

Location: 124 Dunnell Roa ., Maplewood

Entry fees:

5K race: Pre-registration: $35 through March 15; $40 March 16 and afterward

Race Day Schedule:

8-8:45 a.m.: registration/packet pickup

9:00 a.m.: 5K race