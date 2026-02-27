Rush Hour Commute Slowed by Suspended Path to Train from NY to Hoboken

New Jersey commuters, whose commutes got harder on Feb. 15 when NJ Transit started diverting all weekday traffic to Hoboken for a month, were diverted yet again on Friday due to fire in the track area of the Hoboken Path station..

The Path train was suspended from 33rd Street to Hoboken, so passengers were diverted to Jersey City where they had to wait for Light Rail to take them to Hoboken.

Midtown Direct Service was suspended for a month beginning Feb. 15 as a cut over is being prepared for the new Portal North Bridge.

NJ Transit put out the following advisory on its website, but some passengers said they never got a notice, so their otherwise inconvenient February-March commute became moreso.

PATH service between Hoboken and 33rd St. will remain suspended through this evening, due to repairs following an earlier smoke condition in the track area of PATH’s Hoboken Station.

Customers on Midtown Direct M&E and Montclair-Boonton trains traveling from NYC should use alternate service to connect with westbound trains. From Midtown W. 39 St., take NY Waterway Ferry to HOB — or from PABT, take NJT Bus 126 to HOB.– or from PSNY, take NJT trains to Newark Penn to connect with Newark Light Rail to Broad St. and then transfer to westbound M&E and MOBO trains for further travel.