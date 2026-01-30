Seth Boyden Teacher Celebrates 25 Years After Lifesaving Kidney Transplant

From NJ Sharing Network:

As a new year begins and people reflect on new beginnings and milestones of the past year, Seth Boyden Elementary School Teacher Samantha Imperato — wife, cat lover and longtime supporter of NJ Sharing Network — is celebrating 25 years of life made possible by her organ donor and a lifesaving kidney transplant, a milestone she calls “the greatest gift anyone can receive.”

Born with kidney disease that went undiagnosed for years, Samantha’s health declined significantly by sixth grade, and her growth completely stalled, leading to a diagnosis of chronic kidney failure. After months of treatments and uncertainty, her family received the call they had been praying for — a kidney had become available for transplant.

At just 12 years old, Samantha underwent her successful transplant at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center on September 24, 2000.

“Amazingly, my new kidney began working immediately,” Samantha recalled. “For the first time in a long while, I felt healthy – and hungry! I couldn’t wait to eat ice cream and drink chocolate milk again.”

Now, 25 years later, the Middlesex Borough resident lives a full, vibrant life she once only dreamed of. She teaches kindergarten at Seth Boyden Elementary School in Maplewood and recently returned to school herself, pursuing her master’s degree in Educational Leadership at Montclair State University.

She is also married to her high school sweetheart, Daniel, and she fulfilled a lifelong dream of traveling to Italy for their honeymoon — something she once feared might never be possible. Samantha’s family, friends and students know her as the quintessential “cat lady,” a proud owner of three orange cats — Carl, Fred, and Walt.

“They’re my daily reminders of joy and a little chaos,” she laughs.

Samantha’s kidney donor was a 9-year-old child who passed away in a tragic accident. She has spent much of her life honoring that gift, first as a young volunteer with NJ Sharing Network helping raise awareness about organ and tissue donation, and today by continuing to share her story.

“I wouldn’t be here without organ donation,” said Samantha. “Every day, I’m reminded that my life is only possible because a family made the most generous decision imaginable in the middle of their own unimaginable pain.”

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her kidney transplant, Samantha gathered with family and friends and remembered a time from her childhood when her doctors had promised her a pizza party if she could gain weight while battling kidney failure.

“I was given a second chance at life that I could never have imagined,” Samantha reflected. “I carry that gift with me every day, and I hope by sharing my story, I can inspire others to consider registering as organ and tissue donors and give someone else the same chance I was so fortunate to receive.”

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), over 100,000 Americans – including nearly 4,000 New Jerseyans – are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. One organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of over 75 others.

To learn more about organ and tissue donation or to register as a donor, visit NJ Sharing Network’s website.