Seton Hall University Receives $1M Planned Gift from Long-Time Supporters

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce a $1 million planned gift from Helen A. Wright and Robert E. “Bob” Wright ’67, building on the couple’s longstanding commitment to supporting Seton Hall students. The gift helps advance For All, Forever, the University’s historic $225 million comprehensive campaign, and supports its largest priority, Preparing Leaders Now, which focuses on removing barriers to a Seton Hall education through scholarships.

A proud alumnus of the Stillman School of Business, Bob Wright is giving back to the University that helped shape his career and success in the business world.

In 2013, Bob and Helen established the Robert E. Wright Accounting Scholarship to support Stillman School of Business students pursuing accounting degrees with demonstrated financial need. Through their estate plans, the scholarship will be endowed in perpetuity.

“Seton Hall was a transitional moment in my life,” said Wright. “It caused me to grow up and focus on what I wanted to do. Because of that, I was able to accomplish a great deal in my career.”

Adding to this sentiment, Helen Wright said, “Bobby always felt a deep sense of gratitude toward Seton Hall. It was a great experience for him, and supporting today’s students felt like a natural way to give back.”

The Wrights met as teenagers while spending summers in Breezy Point, Queens, and married shortly after Bob completed his military service in 1968. Though Helen studied at Molloy College, she was no stranger to Seton Hall, attending Bob’s junior and senior proms and his graduation in 1967.

Bob translated his education into a 43-year career with the renowned accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. Upon joining the firm, he was required to attend an intensive training program at Drew University, where his roommate was an alumnus of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I thought, ‘This is who I have to compete with?'” Bob recalled. “But we both ended up making partner together. My Seton Hall education allowed me to do things I didn’t even think I was capable of doing.”

Bob’s career brought Helen and their two sons across the United States and abroad before the couple retired to Kiawah Island outside Charleston, South Carolina. “I’ve had amazing opportunities in my life, and that all really started with Seton Hall,” he said.

“Because of gifts like Bob and Helen’s, we’re able to plan for our future success and better serve our students who go on to enrich and empower our communities. It’s really what the For All, Forever campaign is all about,” said Monsignor Joseph Reilly, president of Seton Hall University.

Through their planned gift, the Wrights affirmed their intention to leave a lasting legacy at Seton Hall by investing in the long-term success of its students and faculty. Their commitment also welcomed them into the university’s Benjamin Savage Society, which recognizes donors who include Seton Hall University or the Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology in their estate plans.

Their gift also qualified the Wrights for Seton Hall’s Legacy Challenge, which provides an immediate cash match for newly documented planned gifts, generating additional support for the RISE (Resilience, Integrity, Scholarship and Excellence) Scholarship Program. The program supports low-income students, first-generation students and students who utilize disability services at Seton Hall.

“Planned giving is a great way to make a difference for students today while also creating a lasting legacy for the future,” said Jon Paparsenos, Vice President of University Advancement.

After supporting Seton Hall for more than 40 years, the Wrights see their planned gift as a win-win. “I get tax benefits by designating part of my 401(k) to Seton Hall, and I get to give back to the school that gave me everything,” Bob Wright said. “It makes me proud.”