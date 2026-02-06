Seton Hall University to Host Graduate Open House on South Orange Campus February 21

Seton Hall University will host its next Graduate Open House on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at noon on the South Orange campus. University leaders say that the Open House is the perfect opportunity for attendees to prepare for their graduate school journey and to hear more about some of the University’s 115 graduate programs.

“The Graduate Open House has provided an engaging and informative experience to prospective Seton Hall graduate students for many years, and this year’s program promises to be no exception,” said Associate Provost for Academic and Graduate Affairs Christopher Cuccia, Ed.D. “In the current labor market, an increasing percentage of jobs require advanced degrees. A graduate degree generally offers numerous benefits professionally — whether someone wants to switch fields, advance in their current role, or differentiate themselves among the competition. Furthermore, if someone’s interest is in personal enrichment, there is nothing better than being an active, life-long learner.”

According to the Seton Hall Graduate Open House registration page, there will be a 30-minute campus tour, academic breakout sessions and a presentation from student support services. Graduate students have the choice of attending graduate school in person or online. Besides the 115 graduate programs, there are 50 certificate programs to consider.

According to the University’s website, “with more funding available than ever before to make graduate education more affordable, there’s never been a better time to invest in your future.”

