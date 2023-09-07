SOMA Action Hosts Day of Action and Night of Fun on Saturday, September 30

From SOMA Action:

WHO: SOMA Action, the South Orange/Maplewood-based grassroots organization focused on driving progressive change.

WHAT: Join arms with the community to lift spirits through activism, music, and support for a great cause. Following a Day of Action, join neighbors for a Night of Fun with dinner, open bar, and live performances by local favorites Allison Posner and Eli Boldin, Laura Farmer and friends, and Teddy Ames and the Brand Newsteadys. Plus, a DJ, silent auction and more!

WHY: Celebrate continuing efforts for progressive change, and enjoy the monumental victories SOMA Action has already achieved.

WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Day of Action

· 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Path to Becoming a True Ally – led by the Racial Justice Committee

· 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch and Committee Fair

· 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Electrify and Save: Useful Steps to Reduce Your Home’s Carbon Footprint

with Kathleen Grant and Katie Skibinski led by the Climate Justice Committee

Night of Fun

6 p.m. – 11p.m. Dinner, open bar, silent auction, and a night of music and performances with fellow community activists.

WHERE:

Day: 1978 Gallery – 1978 Springfield Ave, Maplewood

Night: Elks Lodge – 220 Prospect St, South Orange

Tickets for the evening event are $100 and can be purchased here.

Registration for the free afternoon panels can be done here.

ABOUT SOMA ACTION

SOMA Action is a grassroots organization with more than 2000 members in South Orange and Maplewood (“SOMA”) New Jersey whose mission is to drive progressive change. Formed in the wake of the 2016 election, SOMA Action mobilizes residents of our two towns and neighboring communities to advocate for a broad range of progressive policies at the local, state and national level. We pursue results through education, activism, and exerting policy and electoral influence. For more information, contact info@somaaction.org

SOMA Action is a 501(c)(4) organization. Donations are not tax deductible.