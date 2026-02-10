SOMA Community Celebrates Third Annual Ramadan Moon Lighting in Maplewood

As the sun set on Sunday, February 8, Maplewood, South Orange and neighboring communities came together in below-freezing temperatures in Maplewood to celebrate the beginning of Ramadan with a moon lighting.

Maplewood Mayor Vic De Luca, Deputy Mayor Malia Herman and Township committee members Nancy Adams, Dean Dafis and Jane Collins-Colding were also on hand for the 3rd annual celebration recognizing the importance of Ramadan and the diverse cultures and religions within the community.

“May this beautiful and cold month, so far, bring you peace to your heart and ease your mind,” De Luca told those in attendance.

Families and friends shared warm hot chocolate and chai, along with sweet treats from Chashni Cafe during the celebration at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo. The Ramadan moon lighting is a collaboration between Maplewood Arts and Culture and SOMA MEMO (Middle Eastern and Muslim Organization). Organizers said the partnership emphasizes a goal of promoting cultural understanding in the community and recognizing holidays that are not as widely observed.

Ramadan is a significant time for Muslims. It is a month of prayer, giving to charity and fasting from sunrise to sunset.

According to organizer Sabeel Abulsoud, who works with SOMA MEMO, the annual event began because organizers wanted Muslim members of the local community to feel recognized and celebrated during Ramadan.

When the moon lighting first began, only a handful of towns participated; over time, the tradition has grown, she said. This year, the number of towns participating has grown to a list several pages long, which, she said, shows a growing awareness of Ramadan. As more towns participate, she said, Ramadan celebrations are becoming more normalized across the country and show awareness towards the Muslim community.

“We wanted to make sure our community had a celebration like this, and it’s grown more every year,” Abulsoud said. “…The community is starting to experience more of this inclusion and celebration.”

Jade Meier is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with the Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.