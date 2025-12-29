SOMA Justice Celebrates Kwanzaa With Dinner & Crafts at The Woodland

The local grassroots non-profit SOMA Justice hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration and dinner on Saturday, December 27, at the The Woodland in Maplewood.

On a Facebook post in the SOMA Justice group, founding Executive Director Dr. Khadijah Costley White thanked all those who “came out to celebrate Kwanzaa with our dinner … it’s always really lovely being in community with you and your beautiful little ones!” She specifically thanked Alizeta Diallo, Dennis Kearney, Jackie Zapata, Melissa Renny, Shannon Kirk and the Maplewood Township Committee members “who came through and for co-sponsoring the event with the lovely space, as well!”

“You all make my heart glad – Happy Kwanzaa!” wrote Dr. White, who shared the following photos and gave permission for them to be reshared on Village Green.

SOMA Justice is a registered 501(c)(3) that advances racial and social justice in South Orange and Maplewood, provides monthly support for more than 25 families in the South Orange-Maplewood School District, creates educational and cultural events like Black History Month programming and the annual Kwanzaa celebration, delivers mutual aid to neighbors, and provides access to swimming and swim instruction. Donate here: somajustice.org/give.