SOMA Spotlight: Maplewoodian, Gardener, David Nial

by Joy Yagid
written by Joy Yagid
Village Green presents a series called Spotlight, which gives you a chance to get to know your neighbors better. We ask questions. Our Spotlight personality does the rest.

We continue Spotlight with a profile of David Nial, avid gardener and 35-year resident of Maplewood.

Name: David Nial

What town do you live in, and how long have you lived here? Maplewood, for 35 years.

What do you do? Retired. I stop reading the NYT by 10am. And I garden.

Why do you live/work/interact here? Initially [because it was] the midpoint between my son’s school, my workplace and NYC.

Which book have you been meaning to read? I rely on recommendations from friends, and gardening books.

If you could say one nice thing to the residents of SOMA, what would it be?

[They are] generally noticeably courteous, volunteer-minded, generous-spirited.

Is there anything about our towns that bugs you? Or, if you could change one thing, what would it be?We need a market store in the ‘Village’.

How do you contribute to our community? I’m active in the Maplewood Garden Club’s community projects. I teach the SOMA Adult School Gardening Class and help to maintain/improve Memorial Park.

What’s your favorite place to eat in SOMA? Coda

What’s your favorite thing about living here? It’s a beautiful peaceful neighborhood and only 30 minutes from Penn Station.

What’s your favorite place to go on Saturday morning? The Township greenhouse in winter; the garden in summer.

What superpower would you like to have? Would you use it for good or evil? And would you use it to get a parking spot? To defy aging; why waste time/energy on evil? Silly question!

Have you ever seen the SOMA fox? Is it scary or awesome? Sure it wasn’t a coyote?

 

