South Mountain YMCA Helps to Raise Awareness of Child Sexual Abuse Prevention

From the South Mountain YMCA:

Last month the South Mountain YMCA and its Early Childhood Learning Center helped to raise awareness about practical ways that staff, parents, and caregivers can all work together to help prevent child sexual abuse. The Y participated in the Five Days of Action the week of April 24-28, sharing facts and resources about child sexual abuse. Children added their handprints to a mural to thank the parents and staff for pledging to keep them safe, and the Y gathered more than 65 signed pledges. The Y also displayed blue pinwheels and wore blue on April 28 in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month and Five Days of Action.

To learn more about what the Y is doing to protect kids visit www.metroymcas.org/main/ child-abuse-prevention/