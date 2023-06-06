South Orange Farmers Market Opens Wednesday, June 7

From South Orange Downtown:

The South Orange Farmers Market returns for its 32nd season on Wednesday, June 7th in the Sloan St. Lot (across from the NJ Transit station). This year’s market will feature weekly specials, samplings, demos, giveaways, pop up events and more. The market will open weekly on Wednesdays from 2-7 PM through October 25th. The market will be held rain or shine.

Customers will be able to get Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, meats, pickles, olives, soups, homemade ice cream, apple cider, soul food, pet treats, sweet treats and so much more. All of your favorite farmers and vendors will be back, plus some exciting new vendors will be added.

Throughout the season, the market will feature themed events and activities including, a Pup Pride Parade with Pet Wants (June 14, 4-5PM), a food drive with Mend (June 21), storytime presented by The South Orange Public Library (June 28, 4-5PM, more dates to come) and much more.

In celebration of the opening day South Orange Downtown will offer a FREE reusable tote bag with a purchase from any vendor at the market to be redeemed at the South Orange Downtown tent, while supplies last. Limited to 1 bag per shopper.

Participating vendors include: (vendor list subject to change):

FULL SEASON VENDORS

Ashea Now, Alstede Farms, BelleJohns Soul Food, Grandma Emma’s, Martin’s Pretzels, Nitjuan Designs, Oldwick Soup LLC, Paolo’s Kitchen, Preserve Frozen Love Bites, Puras Paletas, Roaming Acres, Stony Hill Farms and Vesco Foods (pickles, olives, etc..)

PART SEASON VENDORS

Boddie Foods, CFA Soap Essentials, DHOL, Grand Archer Candles, LB Novelties, SeaAirahs, Shi’s Cakes & Things, Spicegrove, The Little Scent Shoppe, The Pour of Hearts, Tunkas BBG, Ultimate Side Dish and Wrap Kulture

For more information about the Farmers Market www.southorangedowntown.org to view the latest list of vendors and list of upcoming market events. Follow @southorangedowntown on Instagram for the latest news and updates.

ABOUT SOUTH ORANGE DOWNTOWN

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.





