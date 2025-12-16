South Orange-Maplewood Supt. Bing Sends Message of Support & Solidarity Following Recent Tragedies

December 15, 2025

Dear SOMSD Families,

We are writing to you today with heavy hearts following the horrific tragedies that occurred this past weekend, both domestically and internationally. Like many of you, our staff and community are deeply troubled and saddened by the news of the devastating mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and the terrible violence that took place at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

The loss of life and the immense pain inflicted upon those communities are profound. These events remind us of the fragility of life and the crucial importance of compassion in the face of senseless acts of violence.

Now more than ever, we need to focus on our loved ones and keep those families that persevered through these horrific acts of violence in our hearts and minds. We know that these events can amplify feelings of anxiety, fear, and grief for both adults and children, even during the holidays when the world should be filled with joy, celebration, and togetherness.

Our Commitment to Support

The South Orange & Maplewood School District remains committed to providing a safe, supportive, and stable environment for all students and staff. We understand that students process grief and trauma in different ways, and that responses may not always be immediate or visible.

We want to assure you that support will be available from staff across our district. School counselors, social workers, and other trained support personnel are on standby at all schools this week to assist any student or staff member who needs a space to talk, process their feelings, or seek guidance.

Resources for Your Child

We encourage you to check-in with your children and monitor their well-being closely. Please find below resources for your children that can help guide your conversations and identify when professional support may be needed:

Talk and Listen: Encourage your child to share their feelings, but do not force the conversation. Listen actively and validate their emotions, reminding them that it is normal to feel scared, angry, or sad in response to tragic news.

Limit Media Exposure: Excessive exposure to graphic or repetitive news coverage can increase stress and anxiety. We recommend limiting news consumption, especially for younger children.

Maintain Routine: Sticking to regular routines at home provides a critical sense of stability and normalcy during uncertain times.

Focus on Safety: Reassure your children of the safety measures in place at their school and within our community.

If your child is in immediate crisis, please use the following confidential, 24/7 resources:

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial or text 988 (available 24/7).

Dial or text (available 24/7). Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.

Please do not hesitate to contact your child’s school principal or a school counselor if you have specific concerns about your child’s response to these events. We are here to support you and your family, and we will continue to navigate this difficult time together with care and compassion.

In partnership,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools