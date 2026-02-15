South Orange Rescue Squad Seeks New Trustees to Help Advance its Mission

From the South Orange Rescue Squad:

As the South Orange Rescue Squad (SORS) prepares for its upcoming 75th anniversary in 2027, it is inviting South Orange and Maplewood residents, and all those who believe in the service, to consider joining the SORS Board of Trustees.

SORS has responded to more than 35,000 calls since its founding in 1952, depending on the commitment and passion of hundreds of volunteer Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) to deliver Emergency Medical Services (EMS) 24/7. This is made possible by the work of the Trustees and other support members that ensure the organization has the needed funds, systems and governance in place to be there when it is needed.

Serving on the SORS Board is a unique opportunity to lead an organization that is central to the wellbeing and prosperity of the community. Trustees play a critical role in overseeing life-saving programs, setting strategy, and safeguarding long-term financial stability.

“Joining SORS is an act of great care and commitment to the community. It is hard to imagine a more impactful and rewarding way to give back,” said Nik Engineer, president of SORS.

“Whether riding in an ambulance or helping us to raise funds, all of our volunteers play crucial roles that, ultimately, help us save lives,” said SORS Chief Victor Rothstein.

The Board is looking for individuals with professional experience in the areas of nonprofit development (fundraising); financial management; communications and social media; events planning; vehicle maintenance; and operations. All expressions of interest, regardless of background, are welcomed. The level of commitment will vary depending on need and availability, but Trustees are expected to dedicate a minimum of 4 hours a month to SORS business.

Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to get in touch with the South Orange Rescue Squad directly by emailing [email protected].