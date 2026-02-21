State of Emergency AGAIN: Blizzard Updates, Parking Restrictions, Info for Maplewood, South Orange

From Maplewood Township:
Good evening, Maplewood. As you may have seen in this afternoon’s news, tomorrow’s winter storm has prompted Governor Mikie Sherrill to declare a state of emergency in Essex County, starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday (2/22). We are expecting anywhere between 12-18 inches of snow; with winds gusting as high as 50 mph. With that in mind, Maplewood Township’s Office of Emergency Management is also declaring a state of emergency.
HIGH WINDS: Heavy snow and strong gusty winds, currently predicted for Sunday evening into Monday morning, can bring down trees and branches that damage utility poles, which can result in power outages. PSEG has encouraged customers to take the time now to prepare (pseg.com/StormSafety) ahead of a weather event – including knowing how to report an outage before it happens and how to stay safe and connected to PSE&G during winter weather. Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines, and don’t go near the pole or anything touching the line. Immediately contact PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734), via their mobile app or their website to report downed wires and dial 911 if an immediate hazard exists.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS: Overnight, on-street parking is prohibited between 2:00 am and 6:00 am on Monday morning (overnight Sunday into Monday, 2/23). This prohibition includes those with overnight parking permits. Once streets are snow-covered and until roadways are fully cleared, parking is prohibited on the street listed in our Township Code, linked here.
SNOW REMOVAL: Our Dept. of Public Works department is prepared with 30 employees, 9 dump trucks, 25 plow trucks, 3 tractors for paths and sidewalks, and other heavy equipment. We are stocked with 600 tons of salt. Maplewood Police Department and the South Essex Fire Department are also prepared with personnel and snow-ready equipment. Snow operations are likely to begin in the mid-day on Sunday (2/22) and last into Monday (2/23). Crews will salt roadways immediately prior to the storm moving from rain to snow, and will switch to plowing operations once 2 inches has accumulated. Plowing will continue throughout the storm with multiple passes on each roadway, so driveway aprons may be impacted multiple times.
STREETS, SIDEWALKS & HYDRANTS: Remember to clear your sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours from the end of the snowfall or formation of ice. Use sand or salt on ice that cannot be removed. Also, it is unlawful to place, plow, or deposit snow or ice into a roadway that has already been plowed. Please clear snow from 3 feet around any fire hydrant on your property.
RECYCLING: Next week’s recycling collection (FIBERS) will be pushed back one day (Monday’s route gets picked up Tuesday, and so forth).
NJ TRANSIT & JITNEY: For NJ Transit service changes related to the storm, check in with NJ Transit website. Any impact to Monday’s Jitney services will be announced Sunday evening.
PSE&G: PSE&G has released this comprehensive press release filled with tips, resources & more. Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to 4PSEG (47734), through our app, on our website, or call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734).
TOWNSHIP EVENTS & PROGRAMMING: If you plan to attend any programming in Municipal buildings, please check in with the host group or organization before attending.
CODE BLUE: Any resident in need of a heating center can take refuge at the Municipal Court/Police Headquarters (1618 Springfield Avenue). Visitors will be directed to the court room until the overnight warming center at the Maplewood Community Center is open and staffed, and residents can be transported over. Residents may also call Maplewood Police Department to report others who are without adequate heat or shelter and may need assistance. Find more here.
MPD & NIXLE ALERTS: Nixle Police Alerts are issued from the Maplewood Police Department (MPD). Sign up here. As always, in emergency situations, dial 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the Maplewood Police Department at 973-762-1234.
We encourage all of our residents to check on friends & neighbors as the storm progresses. Stay warm, stay off the roads as much as possible during the storm & follow Maplewood Township to stay in the loop: Maplewood Township Website | Instagram | Facebook | Newsletter & News Briefs
From the Village of South Orange:
Winter Storm Update
A significant winter storm is expected to impact South Orange from early Sunday morning through Monday afternoon, bringing heavy snow, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions. The South Orange Village Office of Emergency Management is providing the following information and resources to help residents prepare and stay safe.
Street Parking Prohibited
Effective:
1 p.m. Sunday, February 22, 2026
On-street parking will be prohibited beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles must be removed from residential streets and relocated to the Third Street garage by that time.
Vehicles remaining on the street will be subject to ticketing and towing.
Additional updates will be provided regarding when restrictions are lifted.
Parking Options
On-street permit holders should relocate vehicles to:
- Third & Valley Garage
Do NOT park in school parking lots — they are not municipal facilities.
Any resident currently approved for on-street parking by SOPA/SOPD due to home renovations, construction, dumpsters in driveways, or similar circumstances is required to relocate vehicles to the Third Street Garage.
Weather Forecast
According to the latest forecast for South Orange:
Sunday
- Snow developing in the morning and continuing through the day
- Periods of steady to heavy snow possible, especially in the afternoon and evening
- High near the mid-30s
- Winds increasing 10–20 mph with higher gusts, causing blowing snow
Sunday Night
- Snow continuing, heavy at times
- Low near the upper 20s
- Gusty winds may reduce visibility
Monday
- Snow tapering off late morning or early afternoon
- Cloudy and breezy
- High in the mid-30s
Driving Advisory
Travel is strongly discouraged during the storm. If driving is unavoidable:
- Reduce speed and increase following distance (8–10 seconds)
- Use headlights (low beams in snow)
- Give snowplows ample space — do not tailgate or pass
- If skidding, ease off the gas and steer in the direction of the skid
- Slow well before exit ramps
- If disabled, pull off safely, activate flashers, and seek shelter if needed
Streets, Sidewalks, and Hydrants
- Residential sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 12 daylight hours after snowfall ends
- Commercial sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 4 daylight hours after snowfall ends
- Ice that cannot be removed must be treated with salt or sand
- Do not place, plow, or shovel snow into roadways — this is prohibited and subject to enforcement
- Clear snow from at least 3 feet around fire hydrants to ensure accessibility
- Do not stretch extension cords across roadways
- Snow removal is permitted overnight
Emergency Alerts & Notifications
Stay informed by subscribing to South Orange Alerts & Notifications:
https://www.southorange.org/610/SO-Alerts
Police Reminders
- Remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before driving, including the hood, windows, and roof — required by New Jersey law
- Failure to comply may result in fines of $25–$75 per offense
- If flying ice or snow causes property damage or injury, fines increase to $200–$1,000
- Icy road conditions contribute to approximately 500 fatalities annually in the United States
- Do not leave vehicles running unattended
- Avoid downed power lines — call emergency services
- Report fallen trees blocking roads: 973-763-3000 (Option 0)
- Parking enforcement will occur near Flood’s Hill
- Do NOT build ramps or snow piles on Flood’s Hill — unsafe and prohibited
Power Outages
Report power outages and receive updates through PSE&G:
- Call 1-800-436-7734
- Text OUT to 4PSEG (47734)
- View the PSE&G outage map
NJ Transit
For NJ Transit service advisories or schedule changes related to the storm, visit the NJ Transit website.
Non-Emergency Requests
- Use 911 for life-threatening emergencies only
- For non-emergency issues:
- Report a Concern
- GovAlert mobile app
- Non-priority requests may be delayed
For winter storm preparedness tips, visit southorange.org.
Please remain indoors unless absolutely necessary and stay safe.