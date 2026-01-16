The Green Scene: Sustainability in Action in SOMA Comes to the Maplewood Library January 24

Local sustainability advocates and the Maplewood Library will host a free community sustainability fair on Saturday, January 24, to showcase the practical, accessible ways that residents can engage with sustainability in their everyday lives.

The Green Scene: Sustainability in Action, is co-hosted by SOMACYCLE founder Catherine Redd and LS Impact Consulting’s Lauren Sklaver, in partnership with the library, and will bring together local sustainability-minded businesses, organizations and community groups to provide information to help residents start or increase their sustainability efforts.

Participants include the South Orange Environmental Commission, the Maplewood Environmental Advisory Committee, SOMA Action Climate along with the following organizations and businesses: ElectrifySOMA, Java’s Compost, Cute as New, Oakland Road Art Club, LS Impact Consulting, BikeBus, WalkBikeRide, Repair Cafe, SOMA Tool Share, Meat Me in the Middle and SOMACYCLE.

Attendees can explore informational tables from local vendors and advocacy groups, hear short talks from community leaders, and enjoy family-friendly activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Oakland Road Art Club will be doing a craft using upcycled materials with kids who attend, and the Children’s Room at the library will be featuring a selection of children’s books that touch on sustainability and environmental issues.

“The event is designed to be welcoming and educational for all; whether attendees are deeply involved in sustainability efforts or simply curious to learn more about opportunities available right here in SOMA,” Sklaver said. “Topics represented will include waste reduction, recycling and composting, clean energy, active transportation, and community-based environmental initiatives.”