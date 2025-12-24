The Maplewood Foundation Announces Jan. 10 ‘Celebrate Our Community’ Event With Tickets Now On Sale

From The Maplewood Foundation:

The Maplewood Foundation, a community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood and South Orange residents, today announced tickets are now on sale for its third annual “Celebrate Our Community” event to be held Saturday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m., at Maplewood Country Club. The Foundation encourages the purchase of tickets – available online – before they sell out, as they did at both previous celebrations.

Buy tickets here.

Last month, the Foundation announced that 12 nonprofit organizations serving local residents received grants totaling $92,900 to develop new programs, expand their services, or overcome an emergency crisis, topping the previous year’s giving by more than $20,000. The Foundation will recognize the grant recipients at “Celebrate Our Community,” sharing more details about their innovative programs and how they impact the towns of Maplewood and South Orange.

“These organizations, run by deeply compassionate and endlessly dedicated individuals, are truly the lifeblood of our community,” said Fred Profeta, president of The Maplewood Foundation. “They deserve to be celebrated and championed, and we cannot wait to give the community a chance to do just that at this wonderful event.”

The emcee for the evening will be ABC7 news anchor – and longtime Maplewood resident – Michelle Charlesworth. In addition to the grantee ceremony, attendees will enjoy dinner, drinks, dancing and a live auction. The night’s entertainment includes a performance by Lydia Johnson Dance and magic tricks by Maplewoodian Rory Feldman



The Maplewood Foundation 2025 grant recipients are:

The Foundation would like to thank Beth and Paul Daugherty, platinum sponsors of the “Celebrate Our Community” event.

To learn more about the grants given last year and how 10 grantees made an impact through their initiatives, check out The Maplewood Foundation’s 2024 Annual Report.

To make a donation to The Maplewood Foundation, visit www.themaplewoodfoundation.org/donate. The Foundation also encourages its donors to continue giving directly to local nonprofits.

