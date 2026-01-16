The Maplewood Foundation Honors 2025 Grantees, Raises $102K at ‘Celebrate Our Community’ Event

The Maplewood Foundation hosted a festive gathering on Saturday evening to honor its 12 grant recipients of 2025 and to begin its fundraising campaign for 2026.

The third annual “Celebrate Our Community” event, which drew nearly 200 attendees for an evening of camaraderie and revelry, raised a total of $102,672 through ticket sales, donations and sponsorships, as well as a live auction and paddle raise. Fred Profeta, president of The Maplewood Foundation, reaffirmed the organization’s 2026 goal of giving $100,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving community residents.

“This year’s exciting and highly successful event raised more than last year and further demonstrated our community’s strong support for and belief in investing together to support our neighbors,” said Profeta. “With the money raised, we have the momentum we need to make 2026 the year we become a six-figure grant-making machine.”

Twelve non-profit organizations received grants totaling $92,900 to develop new programs or expand their services. This represents a more than 30% increase over the Foundation’s awards in 2024. It has given a total of $212,900 to fund 29 programs over its first three years.

Showcased at the event and recognized on stage were the 2025 grant recipients:

“This latest class of grantees includes a solid mix of start-ups and established nonprofits,” said Profeta. “The idea that we can create a permanent scholarship while at the same time respond to an immediate crisis – one we couldn’t have anticipated when we started our grants cycle – reinforces the importance of having a flexible, sustainable and growing source of funding for our area nonprofit organizations.”

Held at Maplewood Country Club, the night began with a lively cocktail hour and sleight-of-hand magic with Rory Feldman. The main event was emceed by Michelle Charlesworth, longtime Maplewood resident and reporter/co-anchor at WABC-TV Channel 7. The crowd was delighted by a performance by Lydia Johnson Dance before hearing from the 2025 grantees. The Foundation’s Development Director, Josh Adler, led a live auction featuring an exciting lineup of prizes and a paddle raise that provided the Foundation with a jumpstart on its 2026 fundraising efforts.

Donations to The Maplewood Foundation are invested in a fund for a longer-term and wider impact within the community. The Foundation gives approximately 5% of its holdings each year as Program and Seed grants through an annual grant cycle.

To learn more about the Foundation’s impact or make a donation, visit the Foundation’s website. The Foundation also encourages its donors to continue giving directly to local nonprofits.