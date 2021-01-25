The South Orange Village Center Alliance Announces ‘The Valley Street Mural Project’

From The South Orange Village Center Alliance

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) announced The Valley Street Mural Project, and issued a call for proposals for a new mural to be located on the retaining wall at 20 Valley Street, South Orange.

The South Orange Village Center Alliance is the not-for-profit management entity of the Village’s Special Improvement District. Founded in 1991 as Main Street South Orange, the organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. Julie Doran, Executive Director of SOVCA, says the initiative “is an exciting opportunity to beautify one of the most highly trafficked roadways in Essex County and add significant visual interest to an important gateway to our downtown.”

SOVCA will accept proposals from artists and artist teams that convey the theme of “Harmony” and the idea that people are connected to each other and the world around us.

The deadline for submitting proposals is March 15, 2021. The anticipated schedule has the work completed by August 1 with a public unveiling in September 2021.

For details about submitting proposals including budget guidelines, measurements, and site photos visit: South Orange Valley Street Mural RFP.

About South Orange Village Center Alliance

The South Orange Village Center Alliance (SOVCA) is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to making downtown South Orange a vibrant place to live, work and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown business district. SOVCA’s mission is to strengthen the vitality of the downtown business district by supporting existing businesses and attracting new ones to improve the Village’s retail mix; raising funds for improvement and public art projects; producing events that complement existing stores and services; maintaining a clean, safe, and pedestrian-friendly downtown; and helping our governing body manage new development while preserving the attractive architectural legacy of the downtown area. The organization is run by an Executive Director and a volunteer board of directors made up of property owners, business owners, residents and other stakeholders. For more information, visit sovillagecenter.org.