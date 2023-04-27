CommunityMaplewood

Want to Be in the Maplewood Memorial Day Parade? Here’s How

by The Village Green
The Village Green
The Township of Maplewood will host its annual Memorial Day Parade, with a ceremony to follow at the Maplewood Municipal Building on Monday, May 29, 2023.

“All of our Maplewood groups and organizations are invited to participate in the parade. Veterans, Columbia High School Band, Scout Groups, Recreation Youth Teams, Service Clubs……..all are welcome to participate!” wrote Town Clerk Liz Fritzen in a release to the media.

“To join the parade please email the Township Clerk so that we can put you on the list and keep you updated! Please spread the word!”

Contact Fritzen at Lfritzen@maplewoodnj.gov.

Past parades have stepped off at 9 a.m. They parade organizes in a parking lot near Columbia High School and then proceeds into town, down Maplewood Avenue and then out Baker Street to Valley Street, culminating at town hall.

