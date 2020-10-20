Attention Essex County Voters: There is NO Electronic Voting on November 3

From Essex County Clerk Chris Durkin’s Facebook page:

Attention Essex County Voters

There will be NO Electronic Voting Machines at your Polling Place on Election Day!

You can only vote 3 ways at your polling place on Election Day:

1) Vote on a provisional paper ballot.

2) Vote utilizing the audio component to listen to the ballot and make selections on a hand-held device (only if you are disabled)

3) Bring your Vote by Mail Ballot to your polling place and drop your voted ballot in a Secure Drop Box inside your polling place.

You can go to the Hall of Records in Newark (465 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ) to request a ballot in person and vote that ballot Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Saturday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.

You can go to the Essex County Educational Center (560 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ) on Thursday, October 29 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; Friday, October 30 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm; and Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 am – 12 noon.

Vote your Vote by Mail Ballot as soon as possible and have your voice heard!