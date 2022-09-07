Hilton Neighborhood Assoc. to Host Board of Education Candidates Forum October 27

The Hilton Neighborhood Association has announced that is will be hosting a candidates forum for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election on October 27, 2022.

Five community members are vying for three seats on the 9-member South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Regina Eckert, Nubia Wilson, Bill Gifford, Will Meyer and Ritu Pancholy. Terms are for three years. Election day is November 8, 2022; read more here.

“The Hilton Neighborhood Association is an active Maplewood community organization which hosts an annual school board candidate forum/debate as part of our October meeting,” wrote HNA President Mary Boehner in an announcement to candidates and media. “This year’s meeting will be held on Thursday, October 27th at 7:30 pm. We have not yet worked out all of the details but we hope to meet in person at DeHart Community Center. If not, the meeting will be on Zoom. If it is at DeHart, the HNA will require masks for the audience.”