Maplewood & South Orange: Voter Registration Deadline for November Election is October 18

After the momentous national political news of the past few weeks, it’s clearer than ever that every vote can make a difference.

Maplewood and South Orange residents will have an opportunity to make their voices heard next on November 8 when they get to vote for U.S Representative for the 11th Congressional district of New Jersey.

SOMA residents also will get to choose from among six candidates to fill three spots on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education.

Finally, Maplewood residents can vote for one open seat on the Maplewood Township Committee.

But you need to be registered in order to vote. Deadline for registration for the November 8 general election is October 18 in New Jersey. Find out how to register here at nj.gov/state/elections/voter-registration.

Important 2022 election dates:

September 24

Begin Mailing of Mail-In Ballots for General Election

October 18

Voter Registration Deadline for General Election

October 29 – November 6

Early Voting Period

November 1

Deadline to apply for a Mail-In Ballot by Mail for General Election

November 4

Deadline for Application to Receive General Election Mail-In Ballots by Electronic Means for Qualified Overseas Civilian and Military Voters

November 7 – by 3:00 p.m.

Deadline for In-Person Mail-In Ballot Applications for General Election

November 8

General Election

Deadline for Post Office Receipt of Mail-In Ballots from the General Election

Deadline for In-Person Submission of General Election Mail-In Ballots to County Boards of Election