VOTE: New Jersey’s 2024 Primary Election is Tuesday, June 4

Primary Day in New Jersey is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4. Election day Polls are open from 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Find your polling place here. (Reminder: SOMSD schools and public libraries are closed).

For Voter Information call: 1-877-658-6837 or visit this website.

If you are Voting by Mail, your ballot must be postmarked before 8:00 PM on June 4. Or you can drop your ballot at the secure dropbox in Maplewood at the Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Avenue until 8:00 PM on June 4. You can also bring your ballot in person at the Board of Elections office in Newark, until 8 p.m.

Locally, three candidates are running for two Maplewood Township Committee seats in 2024: incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, and Malia Herman.

Elections are also taking place within the South Orange and Maplewood Democratic Committees — or County Committees. Two district leaders are elected for each district —there are 12 districts in South Orange and 21 districts in Maplewood. Currently, there are only Democratic committees active in each town. District leaders help to register voters and get out the vote on election day for Democratic candidates. In Maplewood, they also vet and endorse candidates for the Township Committee annually. Several races are contested this year, which is unusual, while no one is running in several other races.

See all the district candidates on the Maplewood sample ballots here:

https://www.essexclerk.com/_Content/pdf/Maplewood-2024-Primary-Sample.pdf

See all the district candidates on South Orange sample ballots here:

https://www.essexclerk.com/_Content/pdf/South-Orange-2024-Primary-Sample.pdf

Follow Election Night reporting on the Essex County Clerk’s Website here.

Read all of our Village Green’s Election Coverage here. — including articles, letters of endorsement, candidate profiles and Q&A’s, and a candidate forum.

Statewide, in the race to fill the seat of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, Registered Democrats running for senator are Andy Kim, Lawrence Hamm and Patricia Campos-Medina. Registered Republicans running are Curtis Bashaw, Albert Harshaw, Christine Serrano Glassner and Justin Murphy.

In the 11th Congressional District, incumbent Representative Mikie Sherrill is running against Mark De Lotto.