Malia Herman Announces Candidacy for Maplewood Township Committee

Malia Herman has announced her bid for a seat on the Maplewood Township Committee.

Herman joins incumbents Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe in the Democratic primary which will be decided on Tuesday, June 4. Two seats are up for election. The winners of the primary move on to the general election in November.

The following press release is from Malia Herman:

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Community volunteer, special needs advocate, wife, mother of two middle schoolers, and proud Democrat Malia Herman filed Tuesday to run for a seat on the Maplewood Township Committee.

“Malia has been a pillar in our community for over a decade, serving and leading several organizations in our town. She also has been perpetually engaged regarding many of the key issues that our community cares about. I am thrilled that Malia is running for Maplewood Township. Malia will be dynamic, engaged, dedicated and a strong contributor to the future direction and policies for all of us that call Maplewood home.” – Former Mayor / Campaign Co-Chair Frank McGehee

“I am excited that Malia has stepped up to run for Township Committee and I am proud to support her. My family and I have known Malia and hers since they first moved to Maplewood, and we have loved getting to know them and see Malia become a strong leader in so many facets of our community. From improving services and access at our swimming pool to increasing educational opportunities and awareness for students with special needs and their families, Malia has already made meaningful impacts that have made Maplewood better and fairer for all residents. I know that she will continue to bring her passionate and clearheaded approach to her service on the Maplewood Township Committee, and I look forward to supporting her campaign.” – Former Township Committee member / Campaign Co-Chair Greg Lembrich

Malia is a former Congressional reporter for The Associated Press and Gannett/USA Today who has, since moving to Maplewood 10 years ago, applied her knowledge of covering Congress and the White House to fighting for issues and causes important to her community:

 When there was a gun scare at the local middle school in 2015, Malia gathered with other concerned Maplewoodians to start a Moms Demand Action chapter in SOMA. For three years, until the chapter merged with Essex County, Malia worked to give Be SMART gun safety presentations, hold trainings for new presenters, meet with local police departments over distributing gun locks, promote Wear Orange Day, and staff informational tables at events.

 When the Special Education Advisory Committee (SEPAC) needed volunteers, Malia raised her hand, joining the board at meetings with administration officials to advocate for students with physical, intellectual, learning, and behavioral challenges in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. Two years later, as president of SEPAC during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent return to classrooms, Malia worked with fellow board members to hold virtual events and gatherings to support families, advocated for students who were left behind during the shutdown, and helped bring together families and the new head of Special Services.

 As a longtime member of the Maplewood Pool Advisory Committee, Malia has advocated for membership options that make sense for the community, such as weekend-only pool memberships for families with two parents working outside of the home. Malia has also advocated for more swim lessons, including a new initiative that has opened swim lessons to non-members. She continues to push for a more accessible and affordable community pool, and expanded swim lessons, including for adults and children with special needs, because learning how to swim is a safety issue that every resident is entitled to. Malia has been a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout committee member, class parent, Tuscan Show Director, PTA member, HSA member, President’s Council member, and Teacher Appreciation coordinator. She volunteered on a communications team for the Achieve Foundation to help promote the Honor Your Teacher campaign. She ran communications for the grassroots political organization SOMA Dems during the 2017-2018 gubernatorial cycle. And, as a SOMA Shares volunteer, she makes sure donated books, winter coats and toiletry kits are regularly delivered to Maplewood Middle School.

Malia is a natural communicator and independent thinker who knows how to ask the tough questions, and more importantly, how to listen. She is committed to working to build an inclusive, safe, equitable and dynamic community.

“I love this town and I love the people in it. My family moved to Maplewood 10 years ago in search of a diverse community where our children could grow and thrive. What we found was a more than a home – it’s a family. I am running for the Maplewood Township Committee because voters deserve a choice, but also, because I want to serve. I want to pour my energy into working hard for this community, and I want to bring a fresh perspective to our governing body.”

Malia lives with her husband, Dave, their children who are in 6 th and 8 th grade, and two happy dogs who are convinced they will one day catch that squirrel. She is also an avid reader of 100+ books a year, semi-retired runner of four marathons and countless half marathons, and lover of theater.

The Primary Election is on June 4 and the deadline to register to vote is May 14.