July 25 Is Filing Deadline for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Candidates

by The Village Green
The Village Green
The filing deadline to run for a seat on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education is July 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. The Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Three of nine seats come up for election each year. Terms are for three years. The BOE election is nonpartisan and therefore does not include a primary.

This year, the seats currently held by Board President Thair Joshua and Board members Erin Siders and Johanna Wright will be on the ballot.

Village Green has reached out to the incumbents asking if they are running again and will update this story when we hear back.

For information on filing to run for Board of Education, download the petition from the Essex County Clerk’s Office here.

