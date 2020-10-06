LAST CHANCE for South Orange and Maplewood Voter Registration is October 13

From the Office of the Maplewood Township Clerk and South Orange Township:

October 13 is the last day and time for voter registration to be eligible to receive a ballot and vote on November 3, 2020.

The Office of the Maplewood Township Clerk will be open on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. for the purpose of Voter Registration for the upcoming Presidential/General Election. The clerk’s office is at 574 Valley Street, Maplewood.

The South Orange Village Clerk’s Office will be holding a Late Night Voter Registration Drive for the General Election on October 13, 2020, 4:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. The Village Clerk’s Office is located at 76 South Orange Avenue, South Orange.

Not sure if you’re registered? Check here.

Read more about how to register and vote in the election here.