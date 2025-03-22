Maplewood Dems Unanimously Endorse Jane Collins-Colding for Township Committee, Primary is June 10

The following is a press release from Jane Collins-Colding 2025 Democrat for Township Committee:

On March 19, 2025, the Maplewood Democratic Committee unanimously endorsed Jane Collins-Colding for Maplewood Township Committee. Collins-Colding is the Chair and Co-Founder of the New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition and the founder of the non-profit Feed2000.

Collins-Colding said, “I’m honored to have the endorsement of the Maplewood Democratic Committee. I’m looking forward to talking to more members of our community and earning their support.” If elected, Collins-Colding plans to focus on affordability and on preparing for challenges Maplewood may face due to the actions of the federal government.

Ian Grodman, Chair of the MDC, said, “The Maplewood Democratic Committee is excited and proud to endorse Jane Collins-Colding in her campaign to be elected to serve on the Maplewood Township Committee. With experience as a real estate professional and non-profit executive focusing on economic empowerment, social justice and civic engagement, as well as a mom of five children and 20 foster children, we know she has the talent, drive and stamina to make a difference for Maplewood.”

The Maplewood Democratic Committee is made up of elected District Leaders, with two representing each of 21 districts within the Township. The MDC invited interested candidates to contact them, and held a public information session for those interested. On March 10, Collins-Colding answered questions from MDC District Leaders and the public about herself, her positions, and her candidacy.

The MDC met formally on March 19 to vote on whether to endorse Collins-Colding. All those present voted in favor. None voted against, and none abstained.

The primary election will be held on June 10, coinciding with elections for Governor, State Assembly, and other offices. The general election will be held November 4.