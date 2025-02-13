As Engel Bows Out, Maplewood Dems Seek Candidates for Township Committee

The Maplewood Democratic Committee (MDC) requests submissions from all registered Democrats interested in running as endorsed candidates for the local governing body – the Township Committee. This year the NJ Democratic Primary is scheduled for June 10, 2025; the General Election is on November 4, 2025. In accordance with state election law, candidates seeking elected office must file their petitions to be on the primary ballot on or before March 24, 2025.

The MDC will host a public information session on February 19, 2025 at which interested candidates can learn more about the process of running for office, election requirements, and about serving on the Township Committee. Please register at this link to attend the session. The session will also be recorded and posted on our YouTube channel.

The MDC will also host a public candidate forum on March 10, 2025 where members of the public and members of the MDC can hear from and question interested Democrats seeking endorsement for the Township Committee. Details about the event, which will be held virtually or in a hybrid format, are forthcoming.

To be considered for an endorsement by the Maplewood Democratic Committee, candidates must submit a letter of interest describing their interest in running for the Township Committee and a resume by March 3, 2025 to Ian Grodman, MDC Chair, at [email protected], or at [email protected].

Candidates seeking MDC endorsement will also be required to produce a petition with a minimum of 25 signatures of registered Democrats in Maplewood who support them by March 10, 2025 to MDC Chair Grodman at [email protected]. Please note that 25 signatures represents half of the required amount of at least 50 signatures for municipal office according to state election law.

Petitions can be picked up at the Township Clerk’s Office or by contacting MDC Chair Ian Grodman.

Register here or in bio for the info session: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/KQXZOUY1SPSgoL_O0wYMyw#/registration