Maplewood Township Committee Member & Former Mayor Dean Dafis Announces He Will NOT Seek Reelection

After announcing earlier this year that he would seek reelection to the Township Committee, Maplewood Committee Member and former Mayor Dean Dafis announced at the March 3 Maplewood Township Committee meeting that he had reversed course and would no longer seek a fourth term.

“I will serve out the remainder of my current term … and I look forward to continuing my public service in meaningful and impactful ways in new spaces and places,” said Dafis.

Dafis recently campaigned for election to U.S. Congress to fill Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s former seat in NJ-11, but bowed out of the race in January and endorsed Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, who came in fourth in the special election primary on Feb. 5.

“The truth is this that this was not an easy decision,” Dafis continued. “You all know how much I love doing this. I really have poured my heart and soul into it. … But the truth is that after nine years of doing this officially at the local level at this intimate and direct manner … the time has come to move on to new opportunities.”

“I’m really proud of the good that I’ve had the privilege and honor to do,” said Dafis. “And I encourage others to step up and pick up from where I’ve left off and do even more good. So if you are out there and you are interested in running in this election cycle, our petitions are due on March 23.”

Dafis said he was always available for a “coffee or adult libation to offer advice and guidance and I will remain very engaged politically here and statewide.”

Deputy Mayor Malia Herman told Dafis that he had been an inspiration to her and thanked him for raising the voices and concerns of community members, especially those who are under attack or in need, such as the LGBTQ+ and trans community, the food insecure, and the homeless.

“I know great things are ahead for you. Of that I have no doubts,” said Herman.

Maplewood Township Committee Member Jane Collins-Colding said she was shocked.

“It’s a lot of things you bring to the table and I’m going to miss you,” said Collins-Colding. “You put your heart and your soul into what you do.”