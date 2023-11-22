Nancy Adams Elected Maplewood Mayor for 2024, Jamaine Cripe Elected Deputy Mayor

By unanimous vote of the five-member Maplewood Township Committee, longtime Maplewood TC member Nancy Adams has been elected mayor for 2024. Jamaine Cripe has been elected 2024 deputy mayor, also unanimously.

Adams and Cripe will be sworn into their new rolls at the Maplewood Reorganization meeting on January 1, 2024. They were elected tonight, Nov. 21, at a caucus of the Maplewood Democratic Committee, held following the regular TC meeting.

Adams is entering her ninth year on the governing body. She will be serving the final year of her third term as a TC member in 2024. Cripe, who ran with Adams in 2021, will be entering the final year of her first term on the TC.

Adams will be the second female mayor of Maplewood. Ellen Davenport was the first, serving as Maplewood mayor from 1994-1997.

“Now that we have a majority female Township Committee, I’m really delighted this evening and very proud to nominate one of our female committee members to serve as mayor in 2024,” said current Mayor Dean Dafis as the caucus began. He then paused and announced, “I nominate committee member — Nancy Adams.”

“I second the nomination,” said Deputy Mayor Deborah Engel.

TC member and former Mayor Vic De Luca made a motion to close the nominations.

Afterward, former Maplewood Vice Mayor Kathy Leventhal sent the following message to Village Green, “Congratulations, Nancy and Jamaine! In 2024, when Maplewood will have Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe as Mayor and Vice Mayor, the leadership of women in government will carry us forward.”