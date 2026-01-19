Newly Elected South Orange Council Members Donate Campaign Contributions to Recreation Fund

The South Orange 2025: Leadership in Action campaign — Patricia Canning, Bill Haskins and Hannah Zollman — who ended up running unopposed and not spending all their contributions, donated $4,000 to the South Orange Recreation Fund.

“Because we kept our campaign costs very low, we were able to direct more of your support back into the community,” they wrote in a letter to their supporters on Saturday. “We are proud to let you know that more than $4,000 has been donated to the South Orange Recreation Fund. This gift will provide scholarships, ensuring that residents of all ages can participate in a wide range of recreational, cultural, and leisure-time programs.”

“Your generosity made this possible, and we are deeply grateful for the trust and encouragement you showed throughout the campaign,” the letter continued. “We are already getting to work and look forward to continuing to build a South Orange that is welcoming, vibrant, and connected for everyone.”

The Village Council increased the cost of memberships and recreation program fees in December to keep up with staffing costs.

The South Orange Department of Recreation and Culture Affairs offers financial assistance for residents of South Orange or Maplewood, including for memberships, summer camps or those participating in youth or adult programs who are experiencing financial need and/or hardship.

For more information visit the South Orange Village website.