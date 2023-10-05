Opportunities to Meet—and Question—South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Candidates

Two community-wide forums have been announced for local residents to meet and dialogue with the three candidates for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. (The candidates — Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer — are also hosting other coffees and events; see the listing on their website here.)

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

“Although this election is uncontested, we believe it is important — particularly as we implement the Intentional Integration Initiative — to hear the candidates’ views on integration and racial equity in our schools,” the Schools Committee of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition Race announced in an invitation to its 2023 Meet the BOE Candidates forum scheduled to take place on Monday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Marshall School in South Orange.

The forum will include an opportunity for audience members to ask questions.

The Coalition is looking into options for streaming and recording the forum; however, no plans to do so have been announced as yet.

The Hilton Neighborhood Association will also host its annual BOE Candidates Forum at its October meeting.

“The Candidate’s night is set for October 26 at 7:30- 9:00 PM at DeHart Community Center,” HNA Forum moderator Suzanne Ryan told Village Green. “The format will be the same as the past candidates’ nights. We will ask questions of the candidates. They will not be privy to the questions beforehand. I will moderate and John Sullivan will be the time keeper.”

Ryan said that the HNA was also looking into streaming and recording options, though none have been announced yet.

There is at least one virtual option for meeting the candidates: SOMA Families – BOE Info Session, October 24, 8:30 PM 9:30 PM: “ SOMA Families is hosting the candidates for a BOE Info Session. The event, held by Zoom, will give a beginner’s guide to our Board of Education: what it does, why it’s important, and what [the candidates] want to do on the board to make a positive impact on our school system.” Find more information here.

Candidate Information

Three candidates have filed to run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer are running together on the Together We Thrive ticket.

Find out more about the candidates and other opportunities to meet them on their website: somaboe2023.com.

Terms are for three years; winning candidates will take office in January 2024.

Each year, three seats on the 9-person governing body of the South Orange-Maplewood School District are up for election.

Incumbents Johanna Wright, Elissa Malespina and Courtney Winkfield opted not to run again.