Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer Announce Candidacies for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed

Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer have met the 4 p.m., July 31, 2023 deadline to file with the Essex County Clerk to run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. Each year, three seats on the 9-person governing body are up for election. Election day is Tuesday, November 7. Follow all election coverage here.

We are excited to announce our candidacy for the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education. We are parents, community volunteers, and education professionals who believe in SOMA schools and want to see all our students thrive.

Shayna Sackett-Gable is a lifelong SOMA resident, former Seth Boyden teacher, recent Co-President of Presidents’ Council, current Director of Pedagogy at a math nonprofit, and proud mom of two CHS students and bonus mom to a college student.

Liz Callahan is a school based behavioral consultant with nearly 20 years of experience in education, an active Maplewood community resident, and a proud parent to a son at Tuscan Elementary and incoming preschooler at Applecore.

Will Meyer is an education lawyer for special needs families, a leader in SEPAC [Special Education Parents Advisory Committee] SOMA and the South Mountain PTA, a devoted dad to a son at South Mountain and a daughter at Montrose, and a proud resident of South Orange.

We look forward to engaging with SOMA residents, listening to your concerns, sharing our vision, and beginning the collaborative work that will strengthen our schools and our community.

Please visit SomaBOE2023.com to subscribe to our newsletter, follow us on social media, and get involved.