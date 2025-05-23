SOMA Voters: Tell Us Who Has Your Vote in the June 10 Primary and Why

This year represents a very interesting primary season for South Orange and Maplewood. Primary day is Tuesday, June 10 (early voting runs June 3-8).

Locals will help decide primaries in several races: New Jersey Governor (5 Republican candidates; 6 Democratic candidates), NJ Assembly 28th legislative district (3 Democrats running for 2 seats; no Republicans running in the primary), and Maplewood Township Committee (2 Democrats running for 1 seat; no Republicans running in the primary).

This year, instead of having campaigns and supporters send “letters of support,” we’re trying something different — and hopefully we’re making it a little easier and therefore more democratic (that’s with the small “d”).

STATEMENTS OF SUPPORT

Village Green is SEEKING SHORT STATEMENTS from supporters explaining why you are voting for your candidate: Statements should:

be 2-4 sentences in length,

include the the supporter’s name and town of residence,

be submitted by email to [email protected] ,

, be submitted no later than Saturday, May 31 at 5 p.m.

Supporters should keep their statements positive and focused on their candidate (not the opposition) and not include any information that cannot be easily vetted/fact-checked.

Subject lines should include the words STATEMENT OF SUPPORT and the CANDIDATE’S NAME.

We will aggregate these statements into stories focused on each primary (one story for Governor, including both Democratic and Republican candidates; one for NJ Assembly; one for Maplewood Township Committee). Statements may be edited for clarity and/or brevity.

FYI: Village Green will continue to post standalone ENDORSEMENTS BY COMMUNITY LEADERS — that includes elected officials, former elected officials and the boards or membership of community organizations that have non-profit status. Endorsements also need to be submitted no later than May 31, 5 p.m.

We ask again that you keep your statement and/or endorsement positive and focused on your candidate.

Contact us at [email protected] with any questions.

FINALLY, read our coverage and get out and vote!