Jane Collins-Colding and Max Kravitz Vie for 1 Maplewood Township Committee Seat in Dem Primary

In a few weeks, Maplewood voters will be headed to their polling places to select the next Democratic nominee for — and most likely the next member of — the Maplewood Township Committee.

Only one seat is up for election this year, and the primary is contested.

Jane Collins-Colding and Max Kravitz are the two candidates.

Collins-Colding, who is a mother of five, foster mother to 20, an entrepreneur and community volunteer, applied and received the unanimous endorsement by the Maplewood Democratic Committee in March.

Kravitz, who is a 2023 graduate of Columbia High School, announced his candidacy via his Facebook page on April 1.

Describing himself as a third-generation Maplewood resident, a member of the Maplewood Arts Council, and former member of the Youth Advisory Committee, Kravitz decried several current federal actions including deregulation of the fossil fuel industry “and a culture war [that] is targeting our nation’s education institutions with the intent of suppressing freedom of thought.”

“We cannot only be reactive to the ongoing threats to our liberties currently taking place, we must be proactive and prepare for the times ahead of us by strengthening our local economy to mitigate the effects of a looming national recession, fostering community engagement by creating new spaces for civic participation, public discourse, and community connection, and reinforcing our local institutions to adapt to the challenges of these unprecedented times,” wrote Kravitz.

He continued, “I am running for the Township Committee to build a brighter future for Maplewood. We must work together to make housing more affordable for our residents so our neighbors are not forced to uproot their life after building a place in our community due to rising living costs. We must create digital infrastructure that more effectively informs and connects our residents without the reliance on private social media companies. We must improve our transportation infrastructure so people can safely and equitably get around our town in the best way for them.”

Collins-Colding also prioritized affordable housing during her interview with the MDC, which was streamed and recorded. When asked if she had “any things that you’re passionate about that you want to accomplish on the TC?” Collins-Colding focused on affordable housing and the cost of living in Maplewood, noting that many people were moving out after the age of 65 and that her electric bill was more than $350/month.

“I want to know that we are able to live here and be able to sustain and live a comfortable life. … I want to address the immediate things that needs to be addressed, and that’s the person who sits in the White House in the next four years that we are not going to get our funding.” Collins-Colding also said she wanted to see the town pool become more affordable and payments be broken up over 12 months.

Collins-Colding hosted a campaign kickoff at her home in Maplewood on April 27. “This is a people-focused campaign,” said Collins-Colding via a press release. “My goal is to learn from as many Maplewood residents as I can between now and Election Day.” Read the full press release below.

Kravitz is also hosting a kickoff at his home on May 4.

From Jane Collins-Colding 2025: Democrat for Township Committee:

On April 27, 2025, Jane Collins-Colding hosted a kick-off for her campaign for Maplewood Township Committee. Collins-Colding is the Chair and Co-Founder of the New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition and the founder of the non-profit Feed2000.

Collins-Colding said, “This is a people-focused campaign. My goal is to learn from as many Maplewood residents as I can between now and Election Day.” Supporters at the kick-off knocked on doors throughout Maplewood, and the campaign will continue reaching voters through door knocking and events.

Collins-Colding was joined by supporters, including three sitting members of Township Committee—former Mayor Vic de Luca, former Mayor Dean Dafis, and Deputy Mayor Malia Herman. Last month, Collins-Colding was unanimously endorsed by the Maplewood Democratic Committee. While the Democratic Committee can endorse any qualified candidate who puts their name forward, Collins-Colding was the only candidate they endorsed this year.

The primary election is on June 10, coinciding with elections for Governor, State Assembly, and other offices. Mail-in ballots have already been sent out. They must be dropped in a drop box or postmarked by Election Day, though voters are strongly encouraged to turn in their ballot earlier. A mail-in ballot can be requested by sending in the form provided on the Essex County Clerk’s Office website.