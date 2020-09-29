South Orange Announces Late Night Voter Registration October 13

From South Orange Township:
The Village Clerk’s Office will be holding a Late Night Voter Registration Drive for the General Election on October 13, 2020, 4:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. (Editor’s note: The Village Clerk’s Office is located at 76 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ.)
“EVERY VOTE COUNTS IN SOUTH ORANGE!”
The General Election, November 3, 2020 is a Vote by Mail Election. The Essex County Clerk will be sending all registered voters a ballot to the registered address, starting on September 28th, 2020. If any residents need to newly register or make any changes to their registration, please visit our office!
How to Register
The registrant must download and complete a Voter Registration Application, available in English or Spanish. You can print a registration application and after entering required data, mail it to the Commissioner of Registration office in the county where you reside. The Commissioner of Registration cannot accept faxed copies or electronic transmission of a voter registration form as an original signature is required.
At the Voter Registration drive, the registrant can visit our office and fill out the application, at the end of the evening; the Village Clerk will send the forms to the Commissioner of Registration by fax and then mail it to their office on the registrant’s behalf. The Deadline to register for the General Election 2020 is October 13th, 2020.
*UPDATE (9/21/2020): New Jersey residents can now register online at the Department of State, Division of Elections- 2020 New Jersey Voter Information Portal. https://www.state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml.
Who Can Register?
To register in New Jersey you must be:
- A United States citizen
- At least 18 years old by the next election
- A resident of the county for 30 days before the election
How Can I Confirm That I Am a Registered Voter?
New Jersey residents can confirm their voter registration record by searching the NJ Division of Elections database of registered voters.
https://voter.njsvrs.com/PublicAccess/servlet/com.saber.publicaccess.control.PublicAccessNavigationServlet?USERPROCESS=MaintainUserAccount
Or you can call the Village Clerk’s Office at 973-378-7715 x1.
Where to Register
Registration Application Forms are available from the New Jersey Division of Elections, the Commissioner of Registration office in the County where you live, or from your Municipal Clerk. Registration forms are also available at Division of Motor Vehicle offices.
You can also register to vote at the same time you are applying for assistance or service at the following agencies:
-
NJ Medical Assistance and Health Services Program
-
WIC (Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infant and Children)
-
Work First NJ Programs
-
Division of Developmental Disabilities
-
Office of Disability Services, Department of Human Services, Public Offices
-
Armed Forces of the United States Recruitment Offices
-
Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services – Department of Labor
-
Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired
-
County Welfare Agency or County Board of Social Services
Voter Registration & Voting for College Students
College students register to vote in New Jersey by following the standard application process: every prospective voter must submit a voter registration application.
You can register to vote if:
- You are a United States citizen
- You will be 18 years of age by the next election
- You will be a resident of the State and county 30 days before the election
- You are not currently serving a sentence, probation or parole because of a felony conviction
If you are in college, you have the option to register from your college address or your parent’s address. There are good reasons for registering and voting at either residence, but keep in mind, the final choice is yours.
The registration deadline to vote is 21 days prior to Election Day. Once registered at your college address, you will receive a sample ballot about 1 week before the election that will indicate where your polling place is.
On Election Day the Village Clerk’s Office can be contacted between the hours of 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. at 973-378-7715 x1.