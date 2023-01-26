South Orange Municipal Election Is May 9; Deadline to File to Run Is March 6

The 2023 South Orange Municipal Election will take place on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. According to the township clerk, “Offices subject to election are Village President & three (3) seats on the Village’s Board of Trustees. If you are interested in receiving a candidate packet, please email the Clerk’s Office at: clerksoffice@southorange.org, using the subject line: 2023 Municipal Election Candidate Packet Request. All candidate packets are to be submitted to the Clerk’s Office on March 6, 2023 by 4 p.m.”

The seats up for election are currently held by Village President Sheena Collum, who is finishing her second full term, and Trustees Donna Coallier, Summer Jones and Steve Schnall. Coallier announced in December that she would not seek reelection. Collum, Jones and Schnall have not yet announced there intentions. Schnall, who previously retired from the BOT in 2021, is filling out a term for Bob Zuckerman who announced his resignation last year upon his move to a new home in Monmouth County.