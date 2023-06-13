South Orange to Host June 15 Swearing In for Trustees, Village President

Although they were quietly and officially sworn in following their uncontested election on May 9, South Orange’s newly elected Trustees Olivia Lewis-Chang and Jennifer Greenberg, plus re-elected Trustee Summer Jones and third-term Village President Sheena Collum, will enjoy a festive, in-person swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, June 15 at Orange Lawn Tennis Club.

The ceremony will also include acknowledgments of former Trustees Donna Summer and Steve Schnall.

The community is invited.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at 305 N Ridgewood Rd, South Orange, NJ.

Collum, Jones, Lewis-Chang and Greenberg won election on May 9 in an uncontested race.

