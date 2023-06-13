ElectionSouth Orange

South Orange to Host June 15 Swearing In for Trustees, Village President

by The Village Green

The public event, to be held at Orange Lawn Tennis Club, will also acknowledge the service of former Trustees Donna Coallier & Steve Schnall.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Although they were quietly and officially sworn in following their uncontested election on May 9, South Orange’s newly elected Trustees Olivia Lewis-Chang and Jennifer Greenberg, plus re-elected Trustee Summer Jones and third-term Village President Sheena Collum, will enjoy a festive, in-person swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, June 15 at Orange Lawn Tennis Club.

The ceremony will also include acknowledgments of former Trustees Donna Summer and Steve Schnall.

The community is invited.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at 305 N Ridgewood Rd, South Orange, NJ.

Collum, Jones, Lewis-Chang and Greenberg won election on May 9 in an uncontested race.

See the results here:

Download (PDF, 48KB)

Download (PDF, 52KB)

Download (PDF, 248KB)

Download (PDF, 197KB)

Download (PDF, 202KB)

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Achieve Thanks Volunteer Tutors at Awards Ceremony

PHOTOS: 11th Annual North Jersey Pride Fest Returns...

Sheena Collum Endorses Fulop for Governor, Takes Policy...

‘Pure Magic’: ArtBender Returns to Seton Village in...

Columbia High School Recognizes Student-Athletes Playing in College...

After Historic Maplewood Home is Torn Down, Residents...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE