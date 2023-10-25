Village Green ‘Ask the Candidates’: 2023 BOE Candidates on Fergus Report, Deleveling

Five community members are running for three seats on the 9-member South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education this year.

The election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony (Tony) Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7.

As we have done for past BOE elections, Village Green put together four questions for candidates on different topics of interest in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. We suggested that candidates keep answers no shorter than 150 words and no longer than 400, and that candidates answer individually as opposed to as a ticket (those were suggestions and not requirements.)

We are publishing each response in full, and unedited.

The questions were about:

Busing and transportation The Fergus report and deleveling The Intentional Integration Initiative (III) and an SES-neutral (social and economic status) transfer portal The management of the Long-Range Facilities Plan.

Here are the candidates’ responses to the question about the Fergus report and develeling. We published responses to busing and transportation here. We will publish responses to the other questions in the coming days.

FERGUS REPORT/DELEVELING (two-part question)

Recently the BOE held a spirited conversation about a fast-tracked access and equity policy rewrite. What are your thoughts on how (and if) the district and BOE can go about removing levels while answering the requirements of the Fergus report/Black Parents Workshop settlement extension? How should the BOE handle the policy process?

Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer:

After an outpouring of concern during the October 18th meeting, the BOE voted against the proposed de-leveling policy change. We are thankful that the board listened to the community, and especially to the teachers who came out to speak, and put the brakes on this proposal.

For the sake of context, we know that there are serious concerns regarding the rigor of instruction and support provided in our high school, and we have seen statistics about the failure rates in our academic level classes and disparate rates of enrollment in our lower versus higher level classes by race. We can debate the solution, but we need to acknowledge that something is broken in how we are supporting these students.

As Shayna stated at the 10/18 board meeting, we reviewed the BOE’s proposed policy to de-level the high school, and we didn’t think the board should pass it for the following reasons:

First: The renewed settlement agreement with BPW gives us just three years to fix what we haven’t achieved in decades to better serve our Black students and other marginalized and struggling kids. Instead of fast-tracking an A&E policy rewrite, the board should first focus on implementing Dr. Fergus’s 23 mandates.

Second: The proposed policy was vague, with no implementation details. A policy change of this size requires support from stakeholders, community collaboration, data and expert-informed research at its core, before moving into the complexities of the operational and logistical undertaking.

Third: The risk to a massive shift like total deleveling of the high school lies in the potential unintended consequences. Expecting a teacher to differentiate instruction across such a wide grouping of students risks the creation of subgroups in the classroom that could re-segregate students without administrative oversight, and risks undermining the appropriate inclusion and education of special education students. Finally it is crucial that we maintain adequate opportunities for acceleration for ambitious and gifted students. We would also not want to undermine students’ success in higher education through a short-sighted plan.

If elected, we commit to pursuing a collaborative process that gives adequate notice, engaging respectfully and productively with board members, the administration, unions, and families, and coming prepared to efficiently do our work for the district. Our goal is to create a well-run board that engenders new confidence from the community to address substantive issues such as this.

How will you ensure the district administration answers/implements the Fergus recommendations and fulfills requirements? Most importantly, Black students have said they feel unsupported, tokenized and weaponized as they choose AP courses. How will work to you ensure that students get what they need on the classroom level – not just at the AP level but K-12?

As education professionals, we are disappointed that the district was not able to achieve compliance with the BPW settlement during its first opportunity. It is crucial for the sake and well-being of our Black students, and to our overall goals of equity and inclusion, to get this settlement completed correctly, and exit this lawsuit.

We must immediately implement Dr. Fergus’s 23 mandates, for the sake of our district and our kids. We should focus on these requirements:

strengthening elementary and middle school education

ensuring that Black students can better access and thrive in advanced-level classes

clearly defining and standardizing the process, supports, and protocols for I&RS

and quickly achieving the full and equitable integration of our schools

Importantly, we are aware that this is our second chance to comply with this settlement, and we’re going to take an approach of “trust but verify.” We appreciate the “crosswalk” the district has created to guide this implementation, and we commit to ongoing communication and expect to receive monthly updates in the Fergus committee reports regarding progress toward those goals. We want to make sure the district is truly achieving these goals and deliverables, to the satisfaction of the court ordered monitor, Dr. Fergus, and ourselves.

Our students need safe and supportive learning environments. Creating a culture of belonging and trust is essential to create confident learners. It is within this type of climate of support where resources and training are provided to teachers, where support can be equitably available to all of our students, that we can finally expect to reduce our disparities, not only in learning but also in special education overidentification and school discipline. What this looks like:

Continue to develop Intervention and Referral Services process

Implement social and emotional learning and restorative practices

Support the inclusion of DEI coaches to address bias issues within our schools

Increase access to social workers, other mental health professionals and counselors, and specialized supports and spaces such as ESS, iSTEP, the Hub, and the Loft, including possible expansion into elementary schools

To achieve excellent outcomes for students, we must start with building school climates and culture that create a sense of belonging for everyone regardless of race, income, neurodiversity or identity. This is bigger than a legal obligation, it is a moral obligation toward ensuring we create safe educational spaces that prepare all of our kids, and especially our Black students, for a productive future.

Tony Mazzocchi:

The Fergus Report contains foundational work that is the hallmark of any great school district; we must embrace this work with all of our might, especially in the younger grade levels. We also must make sure we don’t hyper-focus only on that work, the same way we never should have hyper-focused on only increasing standardized tests scores while narrowing our curriculum over twenty years of the No Child Left Behind era. Personally, I believe we must address the Fergus recommendations and the human needs of our youngest citizens by providing them with more art, music, dance, drama, multicultural and cross-curricular hands-on learning opportunities – these research-based curricular necessities that improve outcomes of all types represent the best that SOMSD has to offer, yet we provide our children with only ½ hour to 45 minutes a week with them, if anything at all. We never talk about this, yet I’ve been advocating for these necessities to be far more pronounced during the school day for ages.

That said, the policy that was presented by the Superintendent and co-authored by two board members to the BOE to remove all leveled courses at the high school was not only out of left field and not aligned to the Fergus Report, it was educationally unsound, unvetted by any stakeholder in district, and unable to be explained in any way by the Superintendent. Worse, the educational leader of the district told the BOE and community he didn’t need it voted on to execute anyway, which was patently false and, quite frankly, insubordinate.

The first way to ensure the district administration answers/implements the Fergus recommendations is to hire a new Superintendent who shows clear evidence of interest and ability to solve the problems. Our current leader has shown that he is unable to do this work, and the Black Parents Workshop’s vote of “no confidence” is evidence of that. The BOE should then align their committees and communicate monthly with administration about goals, updates to the goals, and resources needed to achieve those goals for every one of the twenty-three recommendations in the Fergus report.

The community must be reminded that the Superintendent of school occupies a dual role – that of administrator and member of the Board. While the BOE determines the “what,” the Superintendent develops the “how,” and in the case of an important and involved policy, such as Access and Equity, both the “what” and the “how” must occur at the same time (not one, then the other with plans forthcoming who knows when) with a groundswell of communication and support by the students, teachers, community, and administration with oversight from the BOE.

Jeffrey Bennett:

As a board member in 2015 I had a large role in passing the original version of the Access & Equity policy that made advanced courses open-access and so ended gatekeeping for the remaining leveled areas. I believe the big increase in the percentage of kids at CHS taking AP courses is partly the result of this open-access change.

My goal is not to remove levels in the areas where they still exist; my goal is a continual increase in the percentage of students taking advanced-level classes and then succeeding in those classes. I want students to want to take advanced courses, but I believe students still should have some agency and in some individual circumstances, a less intense, differently-paced class fits in better with their lives and post-high school goals.

Deleveling math would imply that no SOMSD 8th take geometry, and I oppose that as a denial of opportunity. It would also imply that all 8th graders take full-fledged algebra, which has not gone well where it has been attempted and is far from a mainstream practice.

Black and low-SES students in SOMA underperform Black and low-SES students, respectively, in nearby suburbs, including both districts that are more affluent than SOMA and more working-class, but the suburban districts whose Black and low-SES students do substantially better have three or more levels in middle school math and they still allow some 8th graders to take pre-algebra.

It’s been less noticed, but the new Access & Equity policy prescribed large spending increases for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion coaches. DEI understanding is essential for teachers to have, it is something taught in education school, by the NJEA, and our existing professional development, so permanent coaches would be redundant and undermine other budget obligations. If elected, my spending priorities are special education, facilities, transportation competence, and teacher salaries, not additional DEI staff. The District’s budget is in a vise between inflation and the tax cap, and spending more on DEI coaches will force cuts elsewhere.

Implementing Dr. Fergus’s recommendations requires a highly-engaged and committed Superintendent and senior leadership team, that entails a team that makes time for Dr. Fergus and provides him with data. It requires teachers who believe in the potential of every student and are ready to examine their own blindspots and make changes. It also requires the Board and Superintendent to not be afraid of rigor, ie, teachers assigning homework to students.

It requires the Board to want to have budgetary capacity for the additional support. It requires a lot of bandwidth, and I think the BOE creation of the “Fergus Committee” that will meet monthly was a good move. Having a roadmap to complete the 23 recommendations from Dr. Fergus should be incorporated into the District Goals.

Perhaps most importantly, we should have a Superintendent who has the ability to hire top people in his senior staff and inspire them. Dr. Taylor was also not eager to dedicate time to Dr. Fergus and his staff, which is a troubling neglect of a conversation that would have informed Dr. Fergus’s report and where Taylor could have gained insight as well.