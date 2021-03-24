Voter Registration Deadline for May 11 South Orange Election Is April 20

Note: Four candidates are vying for 3 positions on the South Orange Board of Trustees in a municipal election to take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Read more about the candidates here.

From the Township of South Orange Village:

The Municipal Election will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 and polls will be open from 6:00 AM through 8:00 PM. Offices subject to election are three (3) seats on the Village’s Board of Trustees. On the South Orange Village website, you will find Voter Registration Forms and Application for Vote by Mail Ballot.

The last day to register to vote in this year’s municipal election is Tuesday, April 20, 2021 and the last day to apply for a Vote by Mail Ballot for this year’s municipal election is Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The May 11, 2021 Municipal Election will be an in person Elections and if you are unsure of you voting district, please contact the Clerk’s office. For voters who have requested to a Vote by Mail Ballot, the Safe and Secured Essex County Election Ballot Drop Box will be located in the Gazebo across from the South Orange Fire Station (56 Sloan Street). For more information, please contact the Clerk’s Office at (973) 378-7715 ext. 1 or email to: Clerksoffice@southorange.org.

Visit http://southorange.org/334/Elections for more information.