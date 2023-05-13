Essex County Hosts Compost Bin/Rain Barrel Sale on May 21

From Essex County Environmental Center:

Essex County has announced its third Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale on Sunday May 21, 2023. This event is in conjunction with the Essex County Environmental Center, local municipalities, and NJ distributor Brand Builders.

Building on the success of two events in 2022 and on other environmental programming, the county is aiming to increase awareness of home conservation practices and the positive impact they can have on the local and global environment. Food scraps account for approximately 25% of all waste disposed and diverting them to a backyard compost bin allows that material to be recycled in a low impact, low cost way into valuable compost. Catching rain water in rain barrels saves water and reduces the volume of storm water that requires management. Collected water also can be used in home gardens.

Regenerative home practices such as composting and rain water collection help to ease our impact on the environment and allow us to improve our home gardens at little expense. The products being offered for sale are at discount prices thanks to the wholesale distribution model of the event.

Visit https://essex.compostersale. com/. Orders must be placed and paid for by Friday May 19, 2023. Orders must be picked up on Sunday May 21 in the location of your choosing: Roseland at the Essex County Environmental Center (9:00 am-11:00 pm), Maplewood at Town Hall (12:30-2:00) and Montclair at Lackawanna Plaza, Bloomfield Avenue and Grove Street, in the Parking Lot on the East side of Grove Street.(3:30-5:00 pm).