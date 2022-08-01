South Orange Announces 31 to 36 Trees to Be Removed From Grove Park

From the Township of South Orange Village:

South Orange, NJ (July 28, 2022) – The removal of 31 to 36 trees in Grove Park will be completed by Trusty Tree Service, LLC and the South Orange Public Works Department beginning Monday 8/8 and continuing through Thursday 8/11.

“It’s devastating to have to remove these trees and we do not undertake this action lightly. Unfortunately, the trees are dead or dying and will pose a public safety risk to all who use our park if not removed,” stated Village Trustee Bill Haskins. “The trees have been examined by our arborist who determined that they must come down immediately,” added Haskins.

South Orange Village will engage neighborhood stakeholders, Village professionals, elected officials and volunteers to create a tree replacement and landscaping plan. While many of the trees in question are Ash trees effected by an Emerald Ash Borer infestation, other species of trees are also at the end of their life. An examination of site conditions will be undertaken to ensure that the replacement plan will be successful.

Located in the historic Montrose section of South Orange, Grove Park was established in 1908. The history and original landscape plan for Grove Park can be found here: History of Grove Park.

Questions can be directed to dpw@southorange.org.