New Expanded Kitchen A La Mode Offers Classes and Demos Throughout the Summer

Ah, summer! It’s the season to soak up the sun, enjoy the great outdoors and take a breather from worries and work. But summer can also be the ideal time to learn a new skill or take a class that has nothing to do with academics or ascending the corporate ladder.

Is there a kitchen skill or task you always secretly wanted to master, but could never find the time or occasion to do so? Well, the moment has finally arrived to harness your culinary creativity right here in your own backyard. The new and expanded Kitchen a la Mode at 59 South Orange Avenue in the Village is offering classes and demos throughout the summer that will up your cooking game in delicious and wonderful ways. Take a look at all the classes and demos the store has to offer throughout the month of July below:

Steamed Dumpling Making Class: Friday, July 7th, 7:00-9:00 pm

No more need for ordering take-out to enjoy delectable dumplings. After taking this class, you’ll be able to whip up these beauties right at home.

Montana Max’s United States of Flavor Tour: Saturday, July 8th, 12:00 – 4:30 pm

Montana Max, maker of sensational all natural BBQ sauces and seasonings, is on a nationwide tour this summer to introduce their amazing products to 48 states, and they’ll be at Kitchen a la Mode on July 8th to fire up your flavor game!

Knife Skills Class: Tuesday, July 11th, 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Kitchen a la Mode’s always popular knife skills class is a must for mastering great things in the kitchen. Learn which knives to use for various kitchen chores and how best to wield them. Sharp!

Ombre Cake Decorating Class: Thursday, July 13th, 6:30 – 9:30 pm

Ombre (meaning “shaded” in French) is the gradual blending of one color hue to another. An ombre cake is typically a beautifully colored cake comprised of sponge, buttercream or both, graduating from one gorgeous hue to another. Take this step-by-step class to learn the art of creating these impressive, one-of-a-kind cakes.

Canning 101 Class: Friday, July 21st, 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Once used to maximize harvests, canning is an easy, healthy and delicious way to make the most out of the fresh produce we either grow ourselves or purchase at the farmer’s market. An art as old as agriculture itself, foods you can yourself will taste better than anything you can buy in a store!

Spicewalla Spice Demo: Saturday, July 29th, 11:00 – 12:00 pm

Kitchen a la Mode carries a full line of sensational Spicewalla spices, herbs and seasonings from around the world. Stop by the store to savor their spice offerings of chef-curated collections, delicious signature blends and spices with incredible flavors you’ll have to taste to believe!

To sign up for any of Kitchen a la Mode's classes, simply purchase tickets on their website at kitchenalamode.com. Classes are open to children 12 years and older. And be on the lookout for their future classes and demos throughout the entire year.




